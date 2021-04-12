Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $154.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

