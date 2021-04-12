Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases 8,946 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

