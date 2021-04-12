Oldfather Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.11 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

