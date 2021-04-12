Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

