Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $50.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,871. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Olin by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 140,607 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.