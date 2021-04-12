OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSEARCA OLO opened at $28.20 on Monday. OLO has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

In other news, Director Linda Rottenberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $7,799,552.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 681,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.