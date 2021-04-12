OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSEARCA OLO opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. OLO has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $7,799,552.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 681,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Rottenberg acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at $326,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

