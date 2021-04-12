OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NYSEARCA:OLO opened at $28.20 on Monday. OLO has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

In related news, Director Linda Rottenberg bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $7,799,552.13. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 681,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

