OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

NYSEARCA OLO opened at $28.20 on Monday. OLO has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $7,799,552.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 681,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

