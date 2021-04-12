OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

OLO stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. OLO has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

In other OLO news, Director Linda Rottenberg acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $7,799,552.13. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 681,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

