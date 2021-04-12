OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

OLO stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. OLO has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33.

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $7,799,552.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 681,760 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg acquired 2,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

