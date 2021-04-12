OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
Shares of OLO stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. OLO has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
