OLO (NYSE:OLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NYSE OLO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.86. 975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,303. OLO has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

