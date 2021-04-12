OLO (NYSE:OLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

OLO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NYSE:OLO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,303. OLO has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

