OLO (NYSE:OLO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OLO opened at $28.20 on Monday. OLO has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

