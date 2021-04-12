OLO (NYSE:OLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

OLO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,303. OLO has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.