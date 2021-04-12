OLO (NYSE:OLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,303. OLO has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Analyst Recommendations for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

