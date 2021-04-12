Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Hugh McLernon Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) insider Hugh McLernon sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.59), for a total value of A$3,630,000.00 ($2,592,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Omni Bridgeway Company Profile

Omni Bridgeway Limited engages in investing in litigation and dispute resolution matters in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers litigation financing solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

