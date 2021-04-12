Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 299.5% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 168% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $21.64 or 0.00036004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 299.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.18 or 0.00408008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005282 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,191 coins and its circulating supply is 562,875 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.