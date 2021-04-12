Omnitude Market Cap Hits $1.93 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00669121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00087427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

