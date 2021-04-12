Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report $1.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $580,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $9.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONCT opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $407.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

