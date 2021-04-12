One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.42

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 75881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $501.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

