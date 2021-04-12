OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.
Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.73. 533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,034. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $639.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $44.50.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.