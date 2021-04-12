OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.73. 533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,034. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $639.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,831.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

