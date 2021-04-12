ONOToken (ONOT) One Day Volume Tops $41.00

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, ONOToken has traded up 849% against the dollar. ONOToken has a market cap of $116.56 million and $41.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONOToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00054121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00674816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00087334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041103 BTC.

ONOToken Coin Profile

ONOT is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

ONOToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.