Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,948,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.99% of Onto Innovation worth $92,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Onto Innovation by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,164,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,101 shares of company stock worth $12,369,556 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $70.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.05 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.