Ontology Price Reaches $1.88 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $423.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00055356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.00377995 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025326 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,807,991 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

