Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.56 on Monday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

