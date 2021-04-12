Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Achieves $10.96 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00664103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

