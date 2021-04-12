Open Predict Token (OPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,741.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $15,741.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00654666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

