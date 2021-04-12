OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00087378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.72 or 0.00624325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00035043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00041275 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

