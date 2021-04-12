Opium Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.02 or 0.00013203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $33.38 million and $62.63 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00276526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.31 or 0.00705048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,278.36 or 0.99224048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.00965189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.