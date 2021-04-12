Oppenheimer Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $188.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.29.

NYSE CSL opened at $171.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after acquiring an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after acquiring an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

