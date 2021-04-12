Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

