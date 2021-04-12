Oppenheimer Comments on Great Elm Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GECC opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

