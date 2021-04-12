Oppenheimer Comments on GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

GRWG stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 240.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 181,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

