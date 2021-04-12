Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $13.98 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.