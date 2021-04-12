Oppenheimer Weighs in on Okta, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Okta in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $244.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 52-week low of $130.38 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,904,580 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

