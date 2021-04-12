OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,032 shares of company stock worth $4,120,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. 289,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,523. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $854.64 million, a PE ratio of -133.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

