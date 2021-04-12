OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $857.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.21 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,032 shares of company stock worth $4,120,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.0% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 661,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

