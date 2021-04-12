OptionRoom Price Tops $2.15 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00003539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00066553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00273973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00704341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,935.37 or 1.00334814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.46 or 0.00967291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.