Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 221,654 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 62,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 272,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,553,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

