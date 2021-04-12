Oragenics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oragenics in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Oragenics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $206,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 268,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Oragenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

