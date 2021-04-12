Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORAN. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,872. Orange has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orange by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Orange by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 837,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 77,499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.