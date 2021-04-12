ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 794,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,697 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of ORBCOMM worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ORBCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORBC stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $908.68 million, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

