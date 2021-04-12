Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $408.15 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $408.15 million and $944,489.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00654666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

