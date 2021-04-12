OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 8.9%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 195,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,236,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $657.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.