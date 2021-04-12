Orient Walt 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $889,150.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $889,150.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00277150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.98 or 0.00708218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,014.83 or 1.00013392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.93 or 0.00993110 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

