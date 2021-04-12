Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $7.49 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $4,903.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.01 or 0.00273387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00718139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,602.99 or 0.99348630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $593.76 or 0.00989707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,515,193 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

