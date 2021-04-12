Origin Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197.69 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00003990 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $676.50 million and approximately $197.69 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00088418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00662053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,465,884 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.