Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0058

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $122,373.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00044787 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

